Left Menu

Finland asks Russia to guarantee safety of Moscow embassy

But Finland's deputy head of mission had "asked Russia to guarantee the security of staff and of the building, in keeping with the Geneva convention on diplomatic relations," a ministry spokesperson said. A video posted on the Telegram app appeared to show a group of around 10 people running towards the building and throwing several sledgehammers over the fence.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 19:22 IST
Finland asks Russia to guarantee safety of Moscow embassy

Finland's Moscow embassy has asked Russia to guarantee the diplomatic mission's safety following an incident this week in which people wearing masks threw sledgehammers into the embassy yard.

The incident caused no injures or damage to the building, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Friday. But Finland's deputy head of mission had "asked Russia to guarantee the security of staff and of the building, in keeping with the Geneva convention on diplomatic relations," a ministry spokesperson said.

A video posted on the Telegram app appeared to show a group of around 10 people running towards the building and throwing several sledgehammers over the fence. Reuters could not immediately verify the timing or location of the video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022