Man kills wife over infidelity suspicion in Delhi’s Mandawali

Following this, Saddam was called for questioning where he revealed that he suspected the character of his wife, the DCP said.The couple had an argument on August 30 during which Saddam pushed his wife, causing injury on her forehead.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by strangulation over suspicion on her character in east Delhi's Mandawali area, police said on Friday. On August 30, a 25-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Mandawali’s Saket block. The body bore injury marks on the forehead, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased, a native of Siddarth Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, married auto mechanic Saddam in 2016, the officer said, adding they had a three-year-old son who lived with his grandparents in Siddarth Nagar. The couple moved into a rented accommodation about 15 days before the incident. The woman’s father did not raise any suspicion about his daughter’s death, police said. However, when the autopsy report revealed the cause of death as strangulation, a murder case was registered at Mandawali police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said. Following this, Saddam was called for questioning where he revealed that he suspected the character of his wife, the DCP said.

The couple had an argument on August 30 during which Saddam pushed his wife, causing injury on her forehead. Thereafter, he strangled her, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

