Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, December 23:

*HC issued summons to British adventurer and television presenter Bear Grylls and others on Friday on a suit filed by an Indian script writer claiming his copyright in the original literary work was infringed by the show 'Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls'.

*HC sought the stand of the Delhi government on a petition by farmers seeking compensation for the damage to their crop because of unseasonal rain during the kharif season of 2021.

* Municipal Corporation of Delhi approached HC against an order of the Lokpal of India directing a CBI investigation against its officials on the basis of a complaint about alleged illegal and unauthorised constructions in the city.

* HC granted bail to a 20-year-old man in a rape and POCSO case arising out of ''juvenile romance'' while noting that the girl herself offered to stand as ''surety'' for him for his release.

* HC sought the response of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Centre to a plea challenging the rule making it compulsory for vehicles without FASTag to pay double the toll tax.

* Delhi Development Authority told HC it is not demolishing any mosque or graveyard in and around the Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

