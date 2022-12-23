Left Menu

HC grants bail to Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 21:06 IST
The Allahabad High Court granted bail to Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan on Friday in a money laundering case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh of the Lucknow bench of the high court passed the order on Kappan's bail application.

Kappan, currently lodged in the Lucknow district jail, was arrested two years back while he was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being raped.

He and three others were accused of having links with the Popular Front of India.

In September, the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with that case. But he continued to be in jail because of the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

At the time of his arrest in October 2020, the journalist and the three others were accused of being a part of conspiracy to instigate violence.

He was then booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

