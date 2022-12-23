Left Menu

Congo's M23 rebels withdraw from seized positions in goodwill gesture

Rwanda denied all involvement in the M23's resurgence, but the accusations have led to a major diplomatic crisis in the region. A ceasefire agreement reached by regional leaders in Angola called for the rebels to withdraw from recently seized positions, and for thousands of displaced people to be allowed to return to their homes.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 22:23 IST
Congo's M23 rebels withdraw from seized positions in goodwill gesture

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 23 (Reuters) - D emocratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebels on Friday began withdrawing from some territories they had seized in recent offensives as part of what one of the group's leaders termed a goodwill gesture in a ceasefire brokered by East African regional leaders. The rebels handed over positions they had occupied around Kibumba, some 20 km (12.4 miles) north of the Congolese city of Goma, to commanding officers of the East African Community regional force.

"It is a gesture of goodwill that the M23 will make today," Colonel Imani Nzenze, one of the military leaders of M23, said during the ceremony. "It is in the name of peace and a gesture that is part of the recommendations resulting from the mini-summit of heads of state held in Angola in November 2022," he added. "We hope that the government of Kinshasa will seize this opportunity."

The government of Congo was not immediately available for comment. The M23 is a Tutsi-led rebel group which the government of Congo, Western powers including the United States and Belgium, and reports from a United Nations expert group say is supported by neighbouring Rwanda.

A recent report by a group of U.N. experts found "substantial evidence" of a "direct intervention of the Rwandan Defence Force in Congo," according to copy seen by Reuters on Thursday. Rwanda denied all involvement in the M23's resurgence, but the accusations have led to a major diplomatic crisis in the region.

A ceasefire agreement reached by regional leaders in Angola called for the rebels to withdraw from recently seized positions, and for thousands of displaced people to be allowed to return to their homes. Some 450,000 people have been forced to flee since March due to the recent fighting. "I thank the M23 leadership for complying with the Luanda decision of 23 November 2022, which called for the M23 to leave all the places it controls," Major General Jeff Nyaga, commander of the regional force, said during the ceremony.

"We also call on the people who fled from Kibumba; now that the regional force has just deployed here, let them return to their homes," Nyaga said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022