MP: SAF jawan beaten to death by drunk men as he tries to mediate in their fight

A 28-year-old jawan of the Madhya Pradesh Police's Special Armed Force (SAF) was beaten to death allegedly by three drunk men when he tried to mediate in their fight in Damoh, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday night when the victim, Surendra Singh, the jawan of the 10th Battalion of the SAF, was having dinner during his duty at a police post in Kasai Mandi area, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Singh said.

The SAF jawan heard some noise and came outside the police post to check what was wrong. There he saw some drunk people abusing and fighting with each other, he said.

''The jawan tried to stop them from fighting, but three of those men attacked him with stones and sticks and beat him up severely,'' he said.

On learning about the incident, other personnel came out of the police post and took him to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, the ASP added.

A case of murder has been registered and search for the accused is underway, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)