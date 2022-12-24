Left Menu

UP govt to provide thousands of tap water connections on ex-PM Vajpayee’s birth anniversary

Besides providing maximum tap water connections to rural families, many events related to public awareness will be held, they said.School children will take out rallies to highlight the importance of water. While voluntary organisations will conduct meetings in blocks, villages, schools, anganwadis and panchayats, the UP government said in a statement here.A target has been fixed to provide more than 98,000 tap connections in a day.

Thousands of villagers in Uttar Pradesh will be provided clean drinking water on the occasion of the 98th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee under the 'Sankalp Atal Har Ghar Jal' campaign beginning Saturday, officials said.

The 'Sankalp Atal, Har Ghar Jal' public awareness week will be conducted from December 24-31 in the state. Besides providing maximum tap water connections to rural families, many events related to public awareness will be held, they said.

School children will take out rallies to highlight the importance of water. While voluntary organisations will conduct meetings in blocks, villages, schools, anganwadis and panchayats, the UP government said in a statement here.

A target has been fixed to provide more than 98,000 tap connections in a day. The guidelines in this regard have also been issued, it said.

The Yogi Adityanath government has given officers the target of providing maximum tap connections in a day to make the 98th birth anniversary of the former prime minister memorable on December 25, the statement said.

