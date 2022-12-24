Fire at shop in west Delhi
A major fire broke out at a shop at DDA Lal market in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area Saturday morning, officials said.
A call regarding a fire incident was received at around 5.50 am, following which 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.
The fire was in a super market on ground, first and second floors of a building, they said, adding it was doused around 10 am.
No injury or causality was reported, the officials said.
