Fire at shop in west Delhi

A major fire broke out at a shop at DDA Lal market in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area Saturday morning, officials said.

A call regarding a fire incident was received at around 5.50 am, following which 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The fire was in a super market on ground, first and second floors of a building, they said, adding it was doused around 10 am.

No injury or causality was reported, the officials said.

