Ukraine official urges 'liquidation' of Iranian weapon factories
Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 13:38 IST
A top Ukrainian presidential aide called for the "liquidation" of Iranian factories making drones and missiles, as well as the arrest of their suppliers, as Kyiv accused Tehran of planning to supply more weapons to Russia.
Writing on Twitter on Saturday, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Iran "blatantly humiliates the institution of international sanctions", before calling for the destruction of Iranian weapon factories in response.
