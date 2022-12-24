MP: Two boys drown in reservoir in Chhatarpur

Two boys drowned in a reservoir in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday evening at a stop dam on Urmil river, under Banchhon police post, some 140 km from the district headquarters, police post in-charge Surendra Dwivedi said.

The boys, aged five and seven years, were playing in the vicinity and drowned in the reservoir, he said. The bodies were fished out by the police and sent for post-mortem, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)