Left Menu

Plea filed in Mathura court to bring back principal deity of Thakur Keshav Dev temple from Agra

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 24-12-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 16:01 IST
Plea filed in Mathura court to bring back principal deity of Thakur Keshav Dev temple from Agra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A plea has been filed in a court here to bring back the principal deity of the Thakur Keshav Dev temple which the petitioner's counsel claimed has been buried under the stairs of the Begam Sahiba Mosque in Agra.

''Union of India through Central secretariat Delhi, Director General Archaeological Survey Of India, Superintendent Archaeological Survey of India, Mall Road, Agra, Director of Archaeological Survey of India, are the defendants in the suit,'' said advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh.

It has been claimed in the petition, filed on Friday, that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1670 buried the principal deity of the Thakur Keshav Dev temple under the stairs of Begam Sahiba Masjid in Agra, he said.

The court has set January 23 as the date of hearing for the suit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022