Plea filed in Mathura court to bring back principal deity of Thakur Keshav Dev temple from Agra

A plea has been filed in a court here to bring back the principal deity of the Thakur Keshav Dev temple which the petitioner's counsel claimed has been buried under the stairs of the Begam Sahiba Mosque in Agra.

''Union of India through Central secretariat Delhi, Director General Archaeological Survey Of India, Superintendent Archaeological Survey of India, Mall Road, Agra, Director of Archaeological Survey of India, are the defendants in the suit,'' said advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh.

It has been claimed in the petition, filed on Friday, that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1670 buried the principal deity of the Thakur Keshav Dev temple under the stairs of Begam Sahiba Masjid in Agra, he said.

The court has set January 23 as the date of hearing for the suit.

