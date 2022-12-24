Man arrested from Shirdi for Apple store theft in Haridwar
A wanted criminal who had stolen mobile phones and laptops worth lakhs of rupees from an Apple store in Haridwar four years ago has been arrested from Shirdi, a senior STF official said on Saturday.
Raju Das, who hails from Ghorasahan in Bihar's East Champaran district, was arrested from Shirdi in Maharashtra, Senior Superintendent of Police, Special Task Force (STP) Haridwar, Ayush Aggarwal said.
He had stolen mobile phones and laptops worth around Rs 40 lakh from an Apple outlet in Haridwar four years ago and was on the run since, the official said.
Six other members of his gang have also been arrested from Shirdi, he said.
Together, they were planning to commit a major theft in some branded mobile and laptop showroom in Shirdi, Aggrawal said.
Das carried a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, the STF SSP said.
The gang is wanted in a number of criminal cases all over the country, he said.
