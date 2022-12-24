Left Menu

Turkish court releases journalist detained under 'disinformation' law

He retracted the posts and apologised for writing them without confirming the story with authorities but was later arrested. Aygul said in a video posted to Twitter late on Friday that he was released after his lawyer filed an objection to the detention order.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 21:26 IST
Turkish court releases journalist detained under 'disinformation' law

A Turkish court ordered the release of a journalist held on remand under the country's new disinformation law after his lawyer objected to his detention, he said. Sinan Aygul became the first person to be jailed pending trial under the law, approved by parliament two months ago, that the government says is aimed at protecting the public, but which critics say could be abused to stifle dissent.

Aygul, a journalist in the Kurdish-majority Bitlis province, wrote on Twitter last week that a 14-year-old girl had allegedly been sexually abused, including by police and soldiers. He retracted the posts and apologised for writing them without confirming the story with authorities but was later arrested.

Aygul said in a video posted to Twitter late on Friday that he was released after his lawyer filed an objection to the detention order. "I am free again after 10 days of captivity," he said in the video. "I hope neither I nor any of my journalist colleagues has to experience such a situation."

The law carries a jail sentence of up to three years for anyone who spreads false or misleading information. It has raised concerns of a further crackdown on media after a Reuters investigation showed how pressure from authorities and self-censorship has transformed mainstream Turkish media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022