MP: 23 NHM employees booked during protests in Bhopal

Offences were registered on Saturday against 23 contractual employees of the National Health Mission (NHM), who were staging protests demanding regularisation of service in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police said.

At least 10 protesting employees were detained under section 151 (disturbing peace) of the Indian Penal Code and two of them were released on bail, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Shrut Kirti Somvanshi told PTI.

When as if some protestors had blocked the vehicle of state health minister Prabhuram Choudhary, the official said 13 people were booked for blocking the road and all them were served notices.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media, which showed some of the detained employees being taken to the police station with their hands tied with a rope.

The DCP, however, claimed to have no knowledge of such an incident and the said video.

Earlier, NHM employees blocked the road when the health minister reached to inspect Government JP Hospital in Bhopal.

They shouted slogans about their demand for regularisation and blocked the way before the police removed them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)