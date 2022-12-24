Left Menu

Police arrest five for raising 'anti-India slogan' in Bihar

The police arrested five people after a group of youths was seen, in a purported video, raising anti-India slogan as they were celebrating their victory in a badminton tournament in Bihars Bhojpur district, an official statement said on Saturday.The incident took place on December 22 night in Chandi village, when a group of people shouted anti-India slogan during their celebrations after winning the badminton tourney, it said.In thevideo, some people can be seen holding the trophy during the victory procession.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-12-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 22:27 IST
Police arrest five for raising 'anti-India slogan' in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

The police arrested five people after a group of youths was seen, in a purported video, raising ''anti-India slogan'' as they were celebrating their victory in a badminton tournament in Bihar's Bhojpur district, an official statement said on Saturday.

The incident took place on December 22 night in Chandi village, when a group of people shouted ''anti-India slogan during their celebrations'' after winning the badminton tourney, it said.

''In thevideo, some people can be seen holding the trophy during the victory procession. It was noticed that they were shouting objectionable and anti-India slogans”, said the statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters here.

After a thorough scrutiny and analysis of the purported video that went viral on social media, the five people were arrested, the police said. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. ''They were remanded to judicial custody. The investigation is still on,'' the police statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022