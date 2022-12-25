Actor Tunisha Sharma found hanging on set of TV serial, suicide suspected
Television actor Tunisha Sharma (21) on Saturday allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said.
Sharma went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside, he said.
A police team was at the spot, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Valiv police station.
Sharma had acted in several television serials.
Another police officer said that the police have detained a co-actor for questioning following a complaint filed by Tunisha's mother.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is on, he added.
