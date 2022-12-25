2 held in Kolkata for duping people through dating app
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 10:14 IST
Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested from the city's Golf Green area for allegedly duping people through a dating app, police said.
Acting on the complaint of a youth who claimed that he was being blackmailed by a woman he met on the app, police apprehended the duo on Saturday.
''We have arrested the two who were operating this app," a police officer said.
However, search is underway for the prime accused, he added.
