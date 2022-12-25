Maha: Three held for highway robbery in Palghar

An autorickshaw driver and two others have been arrested for allegedly robbing a passenger on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the early hours of December 18 when the victim was travelling to Nalla Sopara in an autorickshaw, an official said. The driver allegedly stopped the vehicle midway and assaulted the victim along with the co-passenger and robbed him of his mobile phone and other valuables worth Rs 14,000, assistant commissioner of police (Virar division) Ramchandra Deshmukh.

Based on tip-offs, the police apprehended the autorickshaw driver and two others involved in the robbery, the official said. The police also recovered two autorickshaws and 16 stolen mobiles from the accused, which were totally valued more than at Rs 2.35 lakh, he said.

The trio are involved in five other offences registered at Valiv police station and one at DN Nagar, the official added.

