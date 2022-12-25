Left Menu

President Murmu to visit Hyderabad on Dec 26 for five-day southern sojourn

She will also participate in the unveiling of the plaque of Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan campaign to mark the sesquicentennial celebrations of Sri Ramachandraji Maharaj of Fatehpur by Sri Ramchandra Mission at Kana Shanti Vanam, Ranga Reddy district, officials had earlier said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-12-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 15:28 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu will arrive here on December 26 as part of the five-day southern sojourn.

During her five-day stay in Telangana, the President will visit Ramappa and Bhadrachalam temples as well as participate in locally arranged programmes in the city, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had said. She will also participate in the unveiling of the plaque of Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan campaign to mark the sesquicentennial celebrations of Sri Ramachandraji Maharaj of Fatehpur by Sri Ramchandra Mission at Kana Shanti Vanam, Ranga Reddy district, officials had earlier said.

Somesh Kumar, who recently held a coordination meeting with the officials of various heads of the department in connection with the arrangements to be made for the President's Southern Sojourn at Rastrapathi Nilayam here, had directed the officials to work in coordination and make elaborate arrangements for the President's visit. Elaborate security arrangements with multi-layered security have been made in view of the President's visit, police said.

Police also announced restrictions and traffic diversions on certain routes from December 26 to December 30 in order to facilitate proper regulation of traffic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

