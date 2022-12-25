Left Menu

MP: Man held for threatening to burn Manusmriti, making 'offensive' remarks on Bharat Mata

PTI | Ashoknagar | Updated: 25-12-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 18:39 IST
MP: Man held for threatening to burn Manusmriti, making 'offensive' remarks on Bharat Mata
  • Country:
  • India

A person was arrested in Ashok Nagar in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly making objectionable comments on social media about 'Bharat Mata' and also for threatening to burn 'Manusmriti' (a Hindu text on societal laws), a police official said on Sunday.

Babulal Dailwar, who claims on Facebook to be associated with a political party, was booked on December 23 on the complaint of a functionary of the Sakal Brahmin Sabha Samaj, he said.

''The man made objectionable comments about Bharat Mata and also announced the burning of the Manusmriti in a programme on December 25,'' Additional Superintendent of Police Pradeep Patel said.

Based on the complaint against his Facebook comments, Dailwar was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 153A, 295A and 505(2) for promoting enmity between groups, outraging religious feelings and other offences, said Ashok Nagar Dehat police station in-charge Rohit Dubey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022