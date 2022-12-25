Mumbai: Minor fire in residential building, none hurt

A fire broke out on the third floor of a five-storey building in suburban Kandivali here, but nobody was injured in the incident, an official said. The blaze erupted in Geetanjali Building in Samta Nagar locality in the afternoon, the fire brigade official said.

''It was a minor fire, which was extinguished within 30 minutes. What exactly triggered it is being probed,'' he said.

