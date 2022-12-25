7 arrested with arms, ammunition in Jharkhand's Palamu
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 25-12-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 20:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Seven people were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Sunday.
A raid was started on Saturday night to nab members of a criminal gang, Medininangar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rishabh Garg told reporters.
''Seven people were arrested in the raid. We have seized four pistols and five bullets from those arrested. They are in their early 20s,'' Garg said.
A further investigation is underway, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palamu
- Jharkhand
- Medininangar
- Rishabh Garg
- Garg
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cong rejigs Jharkhand unit, appoints 11 vice presidents, 35 gen secys and 82 secys
Imam arrested for allegedly raping 8-year-old inside Jharkhand madrasa: Police
Tusker dies of electrocution in Jharkhand
Nadeem, Singh seize momentum for Jharkhand; Kerala 276/6
Woman lodges sexual exploitation case against Jharkhand IG, sustains injuries after being shot