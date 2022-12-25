Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL8 PM-COVID PRECAUTIONS Covid cases rising in many countries, be vigilant: PM Modi to people New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to be vigilant and take precautions against COVID-19, as he noted that the virus is spreading in many countries.

DEL23 PREZ-WINTER-SOJOURN President Murmu to visit Telangana for winter sojourn from Dec 26-30 New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Secunderabad in Telangana for the winter sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 26 to 30, an official statement said on Sunday.

DEL21 LD CHRISTMAS After 2 years of subdued festivities, Christmas celebrated with fervour across country New Delhi: After two years of muted festivities due to Covid, crowds thronged churches across the country this Christmas on Sunday for special prayers as people celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ.

DEL24 LD COLD Mercury plunges across north, northwest India New Delhi: Biting cold conditions gripped parts of north and north-west India as mercury plummeted several notches with cities and towns reporting maximum temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius and dense fog engulfing large tracts in Punjab and Haryana.

DEL18 JK-LD ARMY Huge cache of arms and ammunition, war-like stores recovered from Uri sector in J-K’s Baramulla: Army Srinagar: A huge cache of arms and ammunition and ''war-like stores'', including AK-74 rifles, Pakistani-origin hand grenades and balloons with ‘I Love Pakistan’ markings, were recovered along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, an Army officer said on Friday.

DEL11 PM-MANN KI BAAT India carved special place for itself in world in 2022: PM Modi New Delhi: The outgoing year 2022 has been inspirational and wonderful for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he cited many gains the country made in the period, carving for itself a ''special place'' in the world.

DES31 UP-COVID-POSITIVE Agra man who returned from China tests positive for COVID-19, claims Chief Medical Officer Agra (UP): A 40-year-old man, who returned from China two days back, has tested positive for COVID-19 following which he has been isolated at his home here, Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava said on Sunday. MDS10 KA-COVID-MEETING COVID-19: K'taka govt likely to decide on guidelines on Monday Bengaluru: Amid spurt in COVID-19 infections in some parts of the world and cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 found in the country, the Karnataka government on Monday is likely to decide on preventive measures and guidelines to be followed in the days ahead, including for the New Year celebrations.

BUSINESS DEL16 BIZ-YEAR-STOCKS Sensex navigates geopolitical gyrations, Fed fusillades to outshine global peers in 'year of polycrisis' New Delhi: After a two-year liquidity-fuelled bull run, the BSE Sensex faced its moment of reckoning in 2022 as Russia marched into Ukraine, the US Federal Reserve came out all guns blazing in its war against inflation and a cataclysm engulfed global financial markets. By Abhishek Mukherjee LEGAL LGD10 UP-COURT-LD MATHURA Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Survey report of mosque complex to be filed on Jan 20, says petitioners' lawyer Mathura (UP): A district court here has directed a revenue department official to submit a survey report of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex on January 20, according to the counsel for petitioners who have sought its shifting claiming it was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

LGD11 DL-COURT-QUTUB Qutub row: Court dismisses plea for review of order on intervention petition New Delhi: A court here on Saturday dismissed a plea for a review of its September 20 order that dismissed an intervention application on the Qutub Minar row, saying it was without merits and the applicant had failed to show sufficient grounds for a review.

LGD9 UP-HC-LD LOCAL BODIES POLLS OBC quota in UP urban local body polls: Allahabad HC to deliver verdict on Dec 27 Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court Saturday completed its hearing on the issue of urban local body elections that has been stayed for a fortnight.

FOREIGN FGN37 NEPAL-LDALL PRACHANDA CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Prachanda becomes Nepal's new PM Kathmandu: CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' was on Sunday appointed Nepal's new Prime Minister, after the former guerrilla leader dramatically broke away from the five-party ruling alliance led by the Nepali Congress, ending the political uncertainty after last month's general elections failed to produce a clear winner. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN26 UK-INDIA-TRADE-CRICKET UK cricket exports eye boost with India free trade deal London: Cricket bat and pad exports from the UK to India could be in line for a big boost if a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries gets finalised, the UK government has said.

