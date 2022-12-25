UP: 3 cops suspended in connection with beating man over cattle theft

Three policemen were suspended in connection with beating up a man over a case of buffalo theft, a senior police official said here on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddhartha Verma said a woman named Gulshan has alleged that sub-inspector Waris Khan and his two colleagues had taken her husband Tanveer to the Daftori police outpost in connection with a case of buffalo theft.

According to the woman, her husband was badly beaten at the outpost following which his condition deteriorated, and he was admitted to a hospital, he said.

She alleged that the sub-inspector also took Rs 60,000 as a bribe to release Tanveer, a charge termed baseless by the police.

''On getting the complaint, a probe was done. Based on the probe report SI Waris Khan and two police jawans have been suspended. The matter is being probed in detail. If found guilty, departmental action will be initiated against them,'' Verma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)