Youth arrested for abducting, raping minor girl in UP village

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with rape and abduction of a minor girl here on Sunday, police said. A 16-year-old mentally-challenged girl had gone missing from her home on September 21 this year and police had filed an FIR against unknown persons four days later, SHO Suriyawan Police Station Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

The accused had been booked under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting, or inducing a woman to compel for mar­riage) of the IPC, he said.

On Saturday, the girl was found in a village. She was made to undergo a medical examination which confirmed rape, Singh said.

Police arrested the accused, Mulayam Saroj, on Sunday from his house in another village.

He has been booked under section 376 (rape) of IPC and POCSO Act, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)