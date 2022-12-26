Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base - online media
Blasts were heard at Russia's Engels air base hundreds of miles from front lines in Ukraine, Ukrainian and Russian media outlets reported early on Monday. There was no immediate official confirmation of the blasts and Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.
