Young woman arrested outside Karipur airport for smuggling gold worth close to Rs 1 cr

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 26-12-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 16:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A young woman who returned from Dubai was arrested from outside the Karipur Airport here on Monday morning for allegedly smuggling close to two kg of gold, worth around Rs one crore, in the undergarments she was wearing, police said.

An officer of Karipur police station said three packets of the gold, in mixed paste form, were sewn into her undergarments.

The contraband was not detected by Customs personnel at the airport, but police, based on a tip, were waiting for the 19-year old woman at the terminal's parking area, the officer.

When questioned she denied the allegation, but on examining her the packets of gold were found, he said.

The seized gold weighed around 1.88 kg, the officer added.

