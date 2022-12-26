Left Menu

Gang leader wanted for murder in Rajasthan's Nagaur held in Delhi

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-12-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 19:58 IST
Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a 32-year-old man who was wanted in the killing of a murder accused outside the court complex in Rajasthan's Nagaur earlier this year, a senior officer said on Monday.

Deepak Kumar alias Deepti, the kingpin of the 'Deepti gang,' was wanted for the murder of Sandeep Sethi, who was shot dead outside the court, he said.

Following the incident, Deepak was declared a 'Proclaimed Offender' in three different criminal cases registered against him in Haryana, police said.

After his arrest, four more people, including a juvenile allegedly involved in the Nagaur shoot-out were also nabbed, Manishi Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said.

Deepak was arrested on December 9 near Majnu ka Tila, where he had come to catch a bus to Nepal, he said.

At his instance, police also arrested Anoop Dawa, 26, Jai Bhagwan Singh, 37, and also a juvenile from near the Anand Vihar bus terminal on December 16, he said.

''With these arrests, it has also emerged that the lead shooter, who had fired the first shot at Sandeep Bishnoi, was a desperate criminal named Akshay Baliyan (25), who had been on run since 2018 and had committed four murders since.

''He was arrested from Dehradun, Uttrakhand, on December 20,'' the DCP said.

According to police, on September 19, Sandeep Bishnoi alias Sethi was shot dead in an attack by unidentified armed assailants outside the district court in Nagaur city of Rajasthan. Four other people who were with him too were injured in the same attack.

Sethi, who too had a long criminal history, was facing trial in multiple criminal cases and had come to Nagaur court for the hearing of one of his cases.

On his way out of the court, he came under a volley of fire and died on the spot. Sethi had been released on bail from Nagaur jail only a week ago in connection with a 2020 murder case, the officer said.

Deepti gang had taken the responsibility for the murder, which they said was committed as a result of an old rivalry, he said.

Four pistols, 20 live cartridges, and two country-made pistols were recovered from the four accused, the DCP added.

