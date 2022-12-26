Left Menu

Narcotic drugs worth Rs 60 lakh seized in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag

The police seized the opium on Sunday, while the brown sugar was recovered on Monday under Pelawal police station area of the district, around 100-km from capital Ranchi, Hazaribag superintendent of police SP Manoj Ratan Chothe said.Addressing reporters, the SP said that five people have been arrested in connection with the brown sugar seizure.

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 26-12-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 19:58 IST
Around 2kg of opium and 650 grams of brown sugar were seized in two separate raids in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, police said on Monday.

The worth of the contraband is Rs 60 lakh and eight peddlers have been arrested, the police said. The police seized the opium on Sunday, while the brown sugar was recovered on Monday under Pelawal police station area of the district, around 100-km from capital Ranchi, Hazaribag superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

Addressing reporters, the SP said that five people have been arrested in connection with the brown sugar seizure. The police had a tip-off that they were coming to Hazaribag to sell brown sugar to a person, who was yet to be identified, he said.

“On Sunday, three inter-state opium peddlers were arrested from a Delhi bound bus from the Hazaribag bus stand. During interrogation, they confessed that they were proceeding to Delhi for selling the products to a smuggler’s gang,” he said.

Police also seized four mobile phones and around Rs 1,500 from their possession. An FIR was lodged at the Bara Bazar police station of Hazaribag town under the NDPS Act, he said.

Chothe said that as many as 33 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered during this year and 50 peddlers were arrested. Around 350 kg of ganja, 10 kg of opium and 2 kg of brown sugar have been seized in the district this year.

