Left Menu

Syrian Democratic Forces say 6 fighters killed in IS attack

PTI | Qamishli | Updated: 26-12-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 19:58 IST
Syrian Democratic Forces say 6 fighters killed in IS attack
  • Country:
  • Syria

An attack by Islamic State militants in the city of Raqqa on Monday killed six members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which has played a prominent role in the fight against the group, SDF officials said.

SDF commander Mazloum Abdi said in a statement that an IS cell had targeted security and military buildings in the city, killing six fighters and wounding an unspecified number of others.

He added that intelligence gathered by the group “indicates serious preparations by (IS) cells”.

Siamand Ali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, told The Associated Press that a group of five people believed to be part of an IS sleeper cell, two of them wearing explosive belts, had attacked checkpoints and guard points of Raqqa's Internal Security Forces.

During the ensuing clashes, he said, one of the attackers was killed and another arrested. SDF and Internal Security Forces units are searching for the remaining attackers, he said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based opposition war monitor, reported that the attack targeted an area containing the headquarters of the SDF's Internal Security Forces, anti-terrorism units, and a military intelligence prison where about 200 IS prisoners are housed.

The observatory noted that the attack was the 16th operation carried out by suspected IS sleeper cells in SDF-controlled areas since the beginning of this month.

Also on Monday, the observatory and the National Front for Liberation, a coalition of Turkish-backed rebel groups reported that six members of the coalition were killed in clashes with the SDF and the Syrian army in the Aleppo countryside.

Abdi cast blame for the IS attack in Raqqa partially on Turkey, which has carried out a campaign of airstrikes against the SDF in northeast Syria since late November and threatened a ground operation.

Abdi said the “terrorist activity coincides with the continuous Turkish threats to target the security and stability of the region”.

Ankara blames Kurdish groups in Syria for a deadly Nov 13 explosion in Istanbul, an allegation the groups deny.

SDF units briefly halted joint anti-IS patrols with US-led coalition forces due to the Turkish strikes but resumed them earlier this month.

Last week, US Central Command said that American forces had arrested six Islamic State group militants in three raids in eastern Syria. The SDF said separately that its fighters had detained an IS militant who managed cells in eastern Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022