DRI seizes mephedrone worth Rs 50 crore during raids on labs in Hyderabad

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday said it has busted two clandestine drug manufacturing labs here and seized around 25 kg of mephedrone worth around Rs 50 crore.

The agency, in a release, said it neutralised the entire network by arresting seven persons besides the mastermind and financier.

Acting on the basis of specific intelligence inputs, DRI began a well-coordinated operation on December 21, and busted the two clandestine labs, it said.

A total of 24.885 kg of mephedrone in finished form, valued at Rs 49.77 crore in the grey market, along with in-process materials, sale proceeds of Rs 18.90 lakh, key raw materials, machinery and vehicles used for trafficking, was seized during raids on the two labs, it said.

Seven persons carrying out the manufacturing in these two locations were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

The DRI further said the mastermind and main financier of this activity was caught hold in Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), as he was attempting to flee to Nepal with Rs 60 lakh cash.

This coordinated action is in line with the call by the Union Home Minister and Finance Minister to the officials, with emphasis on going after the ''big fish'' and catching the main handlers and perpetrators/ financiers in drug cases, the DRI said.

Neutralising of the clandestine labs and apprehending of the entire drug syndicate has dealt a blow to their plans for committing nefarious activities in the wake of the New Year and thereafter, it said.

This is the second such haul in the current financial year, following a similar case at Yamunanagar, Haryana, in July-August this year, the DRI added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)