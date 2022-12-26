Left Menu

Man held for flashing woman train passenger

After the woman raised an alarm, the accused was held and handed over to police, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 26-12-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 21:08 IST
Man held for flashing woman train passenger
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai civic body staffer has been arrested for allegedly flashing a woman in a suburban train, a Palghar police official said on Monday.

The 50-year-old accused, who is a conservancy worker with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, was held for the incident that allegedly took place on December 23, the Vasai Road railway police station official said.

''The man showed his private parts to a woman who was travelling alone in a compartment of a local train, which at the time was between Nalasopara and Virar. After the woman raised an alarm, the accused was held and handed over to police,'' he said. He has been charged under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

