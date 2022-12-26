Left Menu

Two claiming to be journalists and extorting money from tractor drivers held in UP

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 26-12-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two self-proclaimed journalists were arrested for allegedly extorting money from tractor drivers in the Robertsganj area here, police said.

Deepak Maurya and Akash Maurya claimed to be journalists and working with a news channel. They used to extort money from tractor drivers, Circle Officer Rahul Pandey said.

A case under the Gangsters Act was registered against them earlier, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

