Two claiming to be journalists and extorting money from tractor drivers held in UP
PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 26-12-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 21:51 IST
- India
Two self-proclaimed journalists were arrested for allegedly extorting money from tractor drivers in the Robertsganj area here, police said.
Deepak Maurya and Akash Maurya claimed to be journalists and working with a news channel. They used to extort money from tractor drivers, Circle Officer Rahul Pandey said.
A case under the Gangsters Act was registered against them earlier, he said.
