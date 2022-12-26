Two claiming to be journalists and extorting money from tractor drivers held in UP

Two self-proclaimed journalists were arrested for allegedly extorting money from tractor drivers in the Robertsganj area here, police said.

Deepak Maurya and Akash Maurya claimed to be journalists and working with a news channel. They used to extort money from tractor drivers, Circle Officer Rahul Pandey said.

A case under the Gangsters Act was registered against them earlier, he said.

