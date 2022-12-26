Left Menu

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign MoUs to expand bilateral trade to USD 1 billion

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-12-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 22:27 IST
Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign MoUs to expand bilateral trade to USD 1 billion
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Monday signed several agreements to expand bilateral investment and increase the two-way trade to USD 1 billion.

The visiting Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister, Khodjave Jamshid Abdukhakimovich, signed nine MoUs with Pakistan's Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar.

The two countries also decided to implement the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) from February 1, 2023, Qamar told the media.

The commerce ministry said that the two countries discussed the implementation of the Agreement between Uzbekistan and Pakistan on Transit Trade (AUPTT) and Uzbekistan would notify rules in this regard in February next year.

Qamar said that after the implementation of PTA and other trade agreements between the two countries, “there is a possibility of increasing the bilateral trade to USD 1 billion.” They also decided to undertake a joint visit to the Afghan capital next month to discuss the issues faced by Pakistani and Uzbek transporters.

“Both sides agreed to formulate a joint strategy for transit trade through Afghanistan. Regional understanding on Transit and Trade Framework to be prepared including joint fund/mechanism for the upkeep of road infrastructure in Afghanistan,” according to a statement.

Uzbekistan has requested an off-dock terminal at Karachi and Gwadar ports and was assured full facilitation, the statement said.

The two countries also decided to hold trade exhibitions and prepare a strategy to cooperate in e-commerce.

The Uzbek delegation is also scheduled to meet a number of officials during its visit, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy close ties and the Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited Pakistan earlier this year to further bolster bilateral ties and discuss connectivity projects. PTI SH VM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022