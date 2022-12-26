Six girls injured in stampede-like situation at Jagannath temple

At least six girl students were hospitalised after being injured in a stampede-like situation at Shree Jagannath Temple in the coastal town of Puri on Monday, police said.

The students, part of a 70-member group of boys and girls from Hrudananda High School in Rasgovindpur area of Mayurbhanj district, had come to Puri for a picnic during Christmas holidays, a police officer said.

The students were at the sea beach throughout the day, and had visited the 12th century shrine in the evening before preparing to return home, he said.

While climbing the 22 steps (Baisi Pahacha) to the temple around 8 pm, the girls were caught in a stampede-like situation and fainted, a temple office-bearer said.

There were a large number of visitors to the temple during the day.

The injured girls, students of classes 9 and 10, were later rescued and admitted to a local hospital. Their condition is stable, a treating doctor said.

