Left Menu

Mumbai: Two Russians YouTubers held for entering 60-storey twin complex to shoot stunt video

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 13:15 IST
Mumbai: Two Russians YouTubers held for entering 60-storey twin complex to shoot stunt video
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Russian YouTubers have been arrested for allegedly entering a 60-storey twin tower complex in Tardeo here to shoot a stunt video, police said on Tuesday.

The duo was arrested late on Monday night and an offence registered under section 452 (house trespass) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them, an official said.

The Russian embassy was informed about the incident after the first information report (FIR) was registered, he said.

The accused had allegedly sneaked into The Imperial, a plush twin tower complex, to shoot a stunt video and were spotted in the CCTV cameras by the on-duty security guards, who immediately informed the police and cornered them, the official said.

During the probe, it was found that the duo had climbed up to the 58th floor of one of the towers using the staircase and had allegedly intended to ascend from the outside and record a video while performing the stunt, he said.

After the guards spotted them, the accused came down to the 28th floor and then sneaked into a podium on the fifth floor, before jumping into the hillock, the official said.

The accused sustained some hand and leg injuries, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022