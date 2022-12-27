Left Menu

Body of missing man found in UP's Shamli, two arrested

The body was recovered on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police Shamli Abhishek Jha told reporters.According to a complaint filed by his family, Nazim was allegedly murdered by one Maroof on December 23. On the basis of the complaint, the police arrested two persons, including Maroof, who confessed to murdering Nazim over a financial dispute and dumping the body, Jha said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-12-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 13:23 IST
Body of missing man found in UP's Shamli, two arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 22-year-old man missing since December 23 was recovered from a sugarcane field at Bhesani Islampur village in Thana Bhawan police station limits of neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Nazim, they said. The body was recovered on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police (Shamli) Abhishek Jha told reporters.

According to a complaint filed by his family, Nazim was allegedly murdered by one Maroof on December 23. On the basis of the complaint, the police arrested two persons, including Maroof, who confessed to murdering Nazim over a financial dispute and dumping the body, Jha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022