Body of missing man found in UP's Shamli, two arrested

The body of a 22-year-old man missing since December 23 was recovered from a sugarcane field at Bhesani Islampur village in Thana Bhawan police station limits of neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Nazim, they said. The body was recovered on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police (Shamli) Abhishek Jha told reporters.

According to a complaint filed by his family, Nazim was allegedly murdered by one Maroof on December 23. On the basis of the complaint, the police arrested two persons, including Maroof, who confessed to murdering Nazim over a financial dispute and dumping the body, Jha said.

