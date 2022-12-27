Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man stabs woman 51 times with screwdriver for refusing to talk to him

A man allegedly killed a 20-year-old woman by stabbing her 51 times with a screwdriver in Chhattisgarhs Korba district after she refused to talk to him, police said on Tuesday. After the woman stopped talking to him on the phone, the accused had also threatened her parents, the official said.A case has been registered and four police teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused, he added.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 27-12-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 13:59 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man stabs woman 51 times with screwdriver for refusing to talk to him
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed a 20-year-old woman by stabbing her 51 times with a screwdriver in Chhattisgarh's Korba district after she refused to talk to him, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the pump house colony of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) on December 24, city superintendent of police (Korba) Vishwadipak Tripathi said. According to the police, the victim was alone in the house when the accused arrived there. He covered her mouth with a pillow to muffle her screams and stabbed her 51 times with a screwdriver. The victim's brother found her in a pool of blood when he arrived home later, the official said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused, who hails from Jashpur district, had befriended the victim three years ago when he was working as a conductor in a passenger bus and the woman used to travel by it, he said.

The accused later moved to Ahmedabad in Gujarat for work and the duo stayed in touch over phone. After the woman stopped talking to him on the phone, the accused had also threatened her parents, the official said.

A case has been registered and four police teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022