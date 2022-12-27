Mixer grinder explodes at courier office in Karnataka's Hassan, 1 injured

A mixer grinder that had come as a parcel exploded at a courier office here, leaving one person injured, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at DTDC courier office at K R Puram here on Monday night, and the injured has been identified as Shashi, who worked at the courier office.

''It is said that the mixi had come as a courier. It is yet to be verified whether it exploded when the plug was connected to plug point or exploded on its own as a parcel,'' Hassan Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar said.

According to the police, Shashi suffered injuries on his hands and some parts of his body and is undergoing treatment. He is out of danger and is conscious.

The SP said, the mixi blade is the one that caused injury, other than that foreign projectiles or nails or ball bearings have not been found. The glasses of the shop have been damaged due to the force of the explosion.

''The FSL (Forensic Science Lab) team from Mysuru will look at the cause and nature of the explosion and how it happened. It is yet to be verified from where the parcel had come,'' he added.

Police said statements are being gathered regarding the incident and a case has been registered under the relevant sections of Explosive Substances Act.

According to a police official, there is nothing suspicious yet and investigation is on.

The incident had created a lot of suspicion, following a cooker blast in an auto rickshaw in Mangaluru recently, which the police called an act of terror, and had blamed the passenger, identified as Mohammed Shariq (24) from Tirthahalli in Shivamogga district, for the blast.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the Mangaluru blast case.

