Maha: Four held for stealing Rs 1.7 cr from shop in Jalna

The police have arrested four persons in connection with the theft at a shop and recovered Rs 1.7 crore cash stolen from the premises in Maharashtras Jalna district, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 27-12-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 19:45 IST
The police have arrested four persons in connection with the theft at a shop and recovered Rs 1.7 crore cash stolen from the premises in Maharashtra's Jalna district, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, who are employees of the cloth shop in old Monda, had decamped with Rs 1.7 crore cash kept in a safe at the establishment on Monday, district superintendent of police Dr Akshay Shinde said.

One of the accused allegedly hid in a shop when the shop owner closed the place on Sunday. He took all the cash from the safe, stuffed it in a bag, broke CCTV camera and removed the DVR, he said. The other accomplices were waiting outside the shop. The suspects then kept the stolen cash in a place and fled to Shirdi, he said.

The accused was subsequently apprehended at Aurangabad railway station and the stolen money was also recovered, the official said.

