TMC's Anubrata Mondal gets bail in attempt to murder case

On behalf of the state, I opposed the bail petition. The police complaint was filed by one Shibthakur Mondal, who alleged that the TMC Birbhum district president had attempted to kill him by throttling him about six months back.The police registered a case and moved the court on December 19, securing a production warrant for Mondal, who was in judicial custody in Asansol.

PTI | Dubrajpur | Updated: 27-12-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 19:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday granted bail to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in an attempt to murder case.

Mondal, arrested by the CBI in August in the cattle smuggling case, was booked by the police under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (causing grievous hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) on the complaint of a TMC worker who alleged that he was assaulted.

The sub-divisional court in Dubrajpur granted bail to Mondal when he was produced, after the expiry of his seven-day police custody.

Public prosecutor Rajendra Prasad Dey said, ''The investigating officer prayed for police custody but the court after examining the case diary and other records granted him bail. On behalf of the state, I opposed the bail petition.'' The police complaint was filed by one Shibthakur Mondal, who alleged that the TMC Birbhum district president had attempted to kill him by throttling him about six months back.

The police registered a case and moved the court on December 19, securing a production warrant for Mondal, who was in judicial custody in Asansol. The timing of the assault case raised questions as the Enforcement Directorate was preparing to take him to Delhi for questioning in the cattle smuggling case on the order of a court in the national capital.

After he was given bail in the assault case, Mondal was taken back to the Asansol correctional home where he will continue to stay in the cattle smuggling case.

''Whatever happened, I am okay with that,'' the TMC leader told reporters after the bail order.

