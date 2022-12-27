Left Menu

Fire at refinery in Iraq's Erbil under control

A fire at a refinery in Iraq's northern city of Erbil has been brought under control by civil defence teams, the state news agency reported on Tuesday. The director of civil defence teams in Erbil said no casualties were reported. No further information was immediately available.

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 21:32 IST
The director of civil defence teams in Erbil said no casualties were reported. No further information was immediately available. (Reporting Nayera Abdallah in Cairo and Ali Sultan in Erbil; writing by Yomna Ehab; editing by John Stonestreet and David Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

