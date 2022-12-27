Fire at refinery in Iraq's Erbil under control

A fire at a refinery in Iraq's northern city of Erbil has been brought under control by civil defence teams, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The director of civil defence teams in Erbil said no casualties were reported. No further information was immediately available. (Reporting Nayera Abdallah in Cairo and Ali Sultan in Erbil; writing by Yomna Ehab; editing by John Stonestreet and David Evans)

