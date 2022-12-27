Left Menu

Bomb hoax at Ludhiana hotel

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 27-12-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 21:59 IST
A WhatsApp message received by a hotel here claiming a bomb had been planted on its premises sent security agencies into a tizzy but it turned out to be a hoax.

The suspect was tracked to a flat in Dwarka in west Delhi. He was found to be a 24-year-old undergoing treatment for some behavioural disorder, officials in Delhi said.

Punjab Police said the manager of the hotel received the WhatsApp message regarding the bomb threat.

''After receiving information, police cordoned off the hotel and launched a search operation,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police Virendra Brar said.

A large contingent comprising a bomb disposal squad and fire brigade reached the spot. The help of sniffer dogs was also taken, the police said.

No bomb or other explosive material was found anywhere, said Brar.

During the investigation, it was found that the threat message came from Delhi. Brar said the Delhi Police was immediately informed about it.

Officials in the national capital said information was received from the Ludhiana Police at around 4 pm regarding a bomb threat received by the hotel in Ludhiana.

''Based on the phone number shared with us, we tracked the suspect to a flat in Dwarka,'' an official said.

The suspect was found to be a 24-year-old undergoing treatment for some behavioural disorder. Ludhiana Police team has been informed for further inquiry, said the Delhi police officials.

