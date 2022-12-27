Left Menu

France signs deal for sale of two observation satellites to Poland - Minister

France and Poland have signed a deal for the sale of two French observation satellites to Poland, French Defence Minister Sebasten Lecornu said on Twitter.

"This major contract reflects Poland's trust in our technology and industry," Lecornu said after meeting with his Polish counterpart in Warsaw.

