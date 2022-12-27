Man shot dead in Rajouri Garden

A 23-year-old man was shot dead on Tuesday by some unidentified persons in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, police said.

The victim was identified as Ashok, a resident of TC Camp, they said.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said.

According to an eyewitness, two people were involved in the shooting.

A case under sections of the IPC and Arms Act was registered, the officer said.

Several teams have been formed to trace the accused and CCTV footage are being checked, police added.

