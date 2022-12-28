Fire erupts in Mumbai suburban industrial estate; rages on

A fire erupted in a ground-plus-two-storey building in an industrial estate in Marol Naka area of suburban Andheri on Tuesday evening, a civic official said, adding it was brought under control in the night but not doused completely.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured, he added.

The fire broke out in building number 5 at Mittal Industrial Estate on Andheri-Kurla road around 4.45 pm.

Eight fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot and a dousing operation is underway, the official said. The blaze is not completely doused though it is covered from all sides, civic officials said on Tuesday night.

''The fire has been controlled and covered from all the sides but not put out completely. The fire fighting operation is still on,'' a senior official said.

