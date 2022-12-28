Left Menu

Bodies of 2 more recovered after trio falls in Arizona lake

Authorities say deputies at the Forest Lakes Substation responded Monday afternoon to reports that a woman and two men fell through ice while walking on Woods Canyon Lake.Deputies and firefighters were able to find Haritha Muddana and pull her from the water.

PTI | Forestlakes | Updated: 28-12-2022 06:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 06:20 IST
Authorities in northern Arizona have found the bodies of two men a day after they fell through ice while walking on a frozen lake. A woman walking with them also died after plunging into the frigid water.

All three of them lived in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler but are originally from India, the sheriff's office said.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday that searchers located the bodies of 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti. They also identified their female companion as Haritha Muddana. Her age was not immediately known. Authorities say deputies at the Forest Lakes Substation responded Monday afternoon to reports that a woman and two men fell through ice while walking on Woods Canyon Lake.

Deputies and firefighters were able to find Haritha Muddana and pull her from the water. Despite administering life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead.

Authorities then used a boat from a boat rental to do a more expansive search of the lake. Diving and water rescue teams from multiple agencies joined the search.

