Left Menu

5 companies of Central paramilitary forces arrive in Tripura

By next week, around 100 companies of central forces will be available in the state, the officer said.The Centre has earmarked 100 companies of forces for conducting free and fair elections, he said, adding all the central forces will be deployed district wise to beef up security arrangements for the elections.The officer said, the district administrations have been asked to extend all possible logistics to the central forces.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 28-12-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 11:01 IST
5 companies of Central paramilitary forces arrive in Tripura
  • Country:
  • India

Central paramilitary forces have started arriving in Tripura as Assembly elections are due in the northeastern state early next year, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Five companies of CRPF arrived on Tuesday and they will be deployed in the districts to perform election related duties while 50 more companies are expected to arrive by next 48 hours.

As many as 100 companies of central paramilitary forces - CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB will be deployed in the northeastern state to ensure free and fair elections. ''Five companies of central forces have arrived and 50 more companies are on their way to the state. By next week, around 100 companies of central forces will be available in the state'', the officer said.

The Centre has earmarked 100 companies of forces for conducting free and fair elections, he said, adding all the central forces will be deployed district wise to beef up security arrangements for the elections.

The officer said, ''the district administrations have been asked to extend all possible logistics to the central forces. They will be attached to police stations to provide security to political rallies and area dominating work''. Tripura Police and state paramilitary force Tripura State Rifles (TSR) will be deployed for general law and order duties and to provide security to the VIPs who are likely to visit the state for election campaigning. The final draft of the electoral rolls will be published on January 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022