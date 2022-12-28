Doctor couple held for faulty treatment leading to patient's death in Thane

Police have arrested a doctor couple who ran a clinic in Maharashtra's Thane district on the charge of faulty treatment leading to the death of a patient, an official said on Wednesday.

Between August 1 and 10, 2022, the accused had treated a 52-year-old patient at their clinic in Bhiwandi. The patient died during treatment which was allegedly found to be faulty, the official from Bhoiwada police station said.

The police conducted a probe into the matter and based on a complaint by the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's medical officer, an offence was registered against the two doctors, aged 40 and 46, under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Medical Practitioners Act, he said.

The two accused were arrested on Monday, the official said.

The accused did not have a proper medical degree and had not registered themselves with the Maharashtra Medical Council, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)