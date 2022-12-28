Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia fires rockets into Kherson

Russian forces fired 33 rockets at civilian targets in the Ukrainian city of Kherson in the 24 hours to early Wednesday, Ukraine's military said, as fighting intensifiedwith Russia deploying more tanks and armoured vehicles on front lines. FIGHTING

* Fighting was particularly intense around the strategic eastern city of Bakhmut in Donetsk province and Svatove, further north in Luhansk province, Britain's defence ministry said. * In Bakhmut, home to 70,000 people before the war and now in ruins, Reuters reporters saw fires burning in a large residential building, while debris littered the streets and most buildings had had their windows blown out.

* Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said fighting had intensified with Russia deploying armoured vehicles and tanks. Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.

OIL PRICE CAP * Russia announced it would ban oil sales to countries that abide by a price cap imposed this month by the West, while its forces were involved in heavy fighting around the bombed-out ghost town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

DIPLOMACY * Putin said he was open to negotiations and he blamed Ukraine and its Western allies for failing to engage in talks.

* The United States and its NATO allies together with Ukraine want to defeat Russia "on the battlefield" in order to destroy it, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the state TASS agency in remarks published on Monday. * Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed her government's "full support" for Ukraine in a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, her office said in a statement.

QUOTES "We will continue preparing the armed forces and Ukraine's security for next year. This will be a decisive year. We understand the risks of winter. We understand what needs to be done in the spring," said Zelenskiy.

